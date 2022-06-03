PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local organization wants to help ease the burden of baby supplies for new mothers.

This is why they decided to throw their annual Mercer County Community baby shower. The Karen Preservati Center in Princeton welcomed expecting and new mothers to the festivities.

The event was presented by the Family & Children First Partnership and multiple organizations like Mary’s Cradle, Child Protect, and WIC offered mothers resources and information.

Tonya Milam is the Starting Points Manager, an organizer of the event, and a mother herself. She said she understands it can get expensive when welcoming a bundle of joy.

“If they need help with childcare, or they need OB care, or they need help with health insurance, we want to have all those here for them. Also, it’s just a learning experience for these moms,” said Milam.

Moms received a new car seat, high chair, bouncers, and the normal necessities like bottles, formula, and diapers.