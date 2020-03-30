Owner of House of Fabrics making masks for healthcare workers

UNION, WV (WVNS) – A small business owner in Monroe county is limiting her operations, and taking that extra free time to support doctors and nurses fighting this virus.

Jewell Clark owns House of Fabrics Dry Cleaning and Laundry Pick Up Station in Union. Her doors are still open so customers can pick up their clothes, but you will also find her stitching masks made of stylish patterns for local healthcare facilities.

“I have the fabric, and the sowing machine, and having a project gives life a sense of normalcy,” Clark said. “They’re made out of 100 percent cotton, pre-washed, sterilized, and I made them with three layers of thicknesses.”

Clark told 59 News it only takes her about ten minutes to make one mask. She also plans on making hospital gowns soon.