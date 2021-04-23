Parents put on prom for Shady Spring High School students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In 2020, COVID-19 cancelled proms all over the country, taking away a traditional high school experience for many seniors.

When it looked like students in the Class of 2021 at Shady Spring High School might go through the same thing, parents decided to do something about it.

“Disappointed, we are just trying to make something normal for the kids,” said Dina Hershberger, who helped to organize the dance.

Many students said they did not care how it happened, they just wanted to get the chance to have their prom.

“It made us feel terrible, because they were taking away the only thing we thought we might have this senior year and so it was back and forth between if the parents were gonna have it or if the school was gonna have it,” said Jadon Hershberger, a senior at Shady Spring High School.

Some students waited their whole lives for the night to arrive.

“As a girl, that’s the thing I look forward to most in my life in high school. I guess that’s how most girls are they look forward to senior prom,” said Kylie Brown, a senior at Shady Spring High School.

In two weeks, Dina and a group of parents put together an event normally planned over the span of a year. She said all of the hard work and dedication was more than worth it as she watched the students walk down the red carpet.

“I mean you are asking me to describe something I can’t put words to,” said Dina.

For many of these students, their senior year was unlike any other, and as they prepare for their lives to change in college, they said the sense of normalcy going to prom brings is something they will never forget.

“We were in the truck driving over here and a looked at her and I said we are going to prom, like we are going to prom, doing something normal,” said Jaden.