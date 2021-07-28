PCH partners with Bluefield State to put on Jr Nursing academy

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital is once again partnering with Bluefield State College to put on a Junior Nursing Academy.

Middle schools around the area got the chance to visit professional medical facilities in the county and learn nursing skills directly from those in the business. Some of the kids at the camp told us they have family in the medical field who inspire them to care for others.

“She has been a very big influence to me to want to do this and I feel like if you are the type of person to want to help another person this profession is definitely for you,” said Emily Warfield, a rising ninth grader talking about her mother.

On their last day, the campers get the chance to go on a surgery tour and meet with the Princeton Rescue Squad.