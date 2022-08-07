CAMP CREEK STATE PARK, WV (WVNS) – Nature photographers from around the area got a real treat on Sunday, August 7, 2022, as they were granted access to the remote sunflower field in Camp Creek State Forest.

In addition to getting to photograph the beautiful scenery, photographers were given helpful tips on how to capture nature by award-winning photographer Steve Jesse.

The trip was part of the Peak of the Bloom celebration, which is a collaboration between Camp Creek State Park and the Mercer Street Grassroots District in Princeton.

“I think we can take it for granted,” said Peak of the Bloom Organizer Lori McKinney. “When people come in and they’re from big cities that are densely populated and don’t get a chance to be out in nature and have space like this, they come here and they’re like ‘Wow, you’re so lucky to have this beautiful nature surrounding you. ‘ And I think it’s good for all of us to just take some time to pause and reflect and remember and appreciate.”

Peak of the Bloom celebrates the beauty of art and nature in southern West Virginia.