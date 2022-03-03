ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students and staff at Concord University held a vigil on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in support of the people in Ukraine.

In light of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and to highlight all that their citizens are having to endure, people from across the campus came out to show their solidarity.

The vigil was put together by the school’s International Students Club, the Office of Multicultural Sffairs, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Vines and Branches, and several off-campus organizations. Each organization had a representative to speak about why they felt the need to be there.

People came out to the appropriately named “peace poles” on the campus, sporting the country’s flag and colors. Many in attendance felt as though there is nothing they can do to help. So they gathered to get across one message.

“I don’t know that I really have any words other than we are praying for you we are with you and we hope that this long injustice ends soon and you can return to peace and freedom,” said Matthew Thomas, a graduate student at Concord.

Standing united for a country around the world.