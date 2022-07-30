BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Friends in Beckley with both two and four legs alike had a chance to grab a sweet treat.

Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley held an ice cream social with ice cream, a kiddie pool, and activities for people and pups on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Those in attendance said it was a great way to beat the sunshine all while connecting with other dog lovers.

“It’s been great, we’ve had lots of hungry faces,” said team member Alexus Richmond.

In addition to their sweet treat, those in attendance go to bring home a sample of a newly released dog food.