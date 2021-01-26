People concerned over reported lack of mask enforcement for Raleigh County Courthouse employees

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Throughout the pandemic, elected officials, business owners, and even law enforcement continue to run in to issues when attempting to enforce the public to wear masks.

However, some employees in Raleigh County are being accused of not following the rules.

A viewer, who asked to remain anonymous, said he recently visited the Raleigh County Tax Office. He said the workers there were not wearing masks, and claims this was not the first time.

“But I went into the tax office, no one in there was wearing a mask, I asked the lady who was waiting on me why is no one wearing masks, we don’t want to,” said the caller.

We went into the tax office to see for ourselves, and what we saw confirmed the viewers concerns. While this was not true for every office, we still brought the issue up to the Raleigh County Commission.

Commission President Dave Tolliver, said he does not believe this to be true, and he adds wearing masks is simply a recommendation.

“It’s strictly up to the department heads, we recommend they wear their masks all of the time,” said Tolliver.

We explained to Tolliver it is more than a recommendation. In the Governor’s active statewide indoor face covering requirement, it states masks must be worn at all times in public indoor places unless you are in a closed room by yourself.

Tolliver said with the precautions they take, there is not much more they can do from preventing someone from getting the coronavirus.

“There’s not much we can do about it. We have done everything we could possibly do to keep these people safe,” said Tolliver.

Tolliver was adamant in his belief that COVID-19 cases came from outside the building and were not spread inside.

“With all of the money we have spent to protect the employees I just cant see where they employees are catching it from the citizens,” said Tolliver.

