People create their own White Christmas at Winterplace

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While it was not a White Christmas here in the mountain state, people still found a way to have fun in the snow.

People came out from all around during the holiday weekend to enjoy all Winterplace has to offer.

While most of the mountain was not covered in fresh powder, people enjoyed the slopes covered in freshly made snow. Snow tubing opened up during the weekend as well.

While the temperatures made for a green Christmas, those at Winterplace said people enjoyed just simply being at the resort.

“What we find a lot of people just want to get outside recreate with friends and family and we have had people from Washington D.C. to Florida because they know the mountain state is a great place to vacation,” said Tom Wagner, the executive vice president of Winterplace.

Wagner hopes the temperature and snow will drop soon, and cannot wait to completely cover and open up the mountain.