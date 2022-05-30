HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One water park in Summers County caused quite a splash.

Wild Water Express opened on Friday, May 27, 2022 in Hinton. Crowds lined up along the water to take a ride down the slides. Wild Water has two pools, one for small children and a training-size pool with a depth five feet at the very bottom.

Ashley Walls, the head manager, said the two slides are a definite fan favorite.

“The kids love the slide. Everybody likes the slide,” said Walls. “I think that’s more of what everyone comes down for, is the water slides.”

Wild Water Express opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, it’s open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.