BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine threw its own birthday party for the Mountain State on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Not only could those with a curiosity for coals impact on the state and the nation gain a deeper understanding of the job and the environment. But those who visited got a few special treats, from live music to birthday cupcakes.

Among the people who spent today at the museum were 32 southeastern Ohio teachers teaching Social Studies and English. Each year they visit and learn about a different state and this year’s trip brought them to West Virginia.

“We are so happy to be here on West Virginia day, we are learning about coal mining we have been learning about the city of Beckley. We will be in the state through Saturday and we are just gonna travel all parts and see what we can learn about the great state of West Virginia,” said Denise Shockley, the Superintendent of the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center in Rio Grande.

The group spent Sunday, June 19, 2022, white water rafting. Throughout the week they plan to head to Theatre West Virginia to learn about the Hatfield and McCoys and take in other historical sites before they finish the week in Charleston.