People in Hinton come together to honor lives of those lost in violent acts

HINTON,WV (WVNS) — Community members in Hinton came together to honor the lives of those lost in violent acts of hate against different races, ethnicities, and sexual preferences, as well as victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

Felisha Hartwell is the Child Advocacy Director for REACHH in Hinton. She said after the death of 7-year-old, Tre’shaun Brown in Beckley, she felt something needed to be done.

“And that just, it devastated myself, it devastated everyone who helped organize this vigil,” said Hartwell.

Many in the group came to honor the lives of those lost in mass shootings, or the deaths of people of color Robin Crawford grew up in Hinton. He lived through the civil rights movement and experienced hate and brutality firsthand.

“And every time there is another incident it is sort of traumatic to me and it is really important to see this happen,” said Crawford.

He said with everything going on in the country in the last few months, events like these bring light back into his life. Hartwell said she feels the same way.

“There have been so much violence in the world and we just felt like we need to come together as a community to take a stand against violence and begin to heal as a community,” said Hartwell. “It means a lot to me that people came out tonight to do this, you know every candle lit is important,” said Hartwell.

Hartwell hoped each candle can bring more and more light back to people going through dark times

“Rhere is good in the world we just have to keep putting that out there,” said Hartwell.