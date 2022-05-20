PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Pikeview Middle School held its ninth career fair on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Students got the chance to look at careers in firefighting, law enforcement, electricians, and more. As different professions caught their eye, students said they learned some things they did not know.

“I didn’t know they had two types of K-9 dogs. Ones for like gun powder and stuff like that and the other’s for drugs and for tracking people,” said Gracie White, an eighth grader at Pikeview.

“I liked how we got to see how the camera worked and the editing was really cool and how you get to edit and stuff,” said Brooklyn Ford, another eigth grader.

“I liked how many different things you can do for JROTC,” said Jayce Gum, another classmate.

Even our very own Photojournalist Larry Marrs was in attendance to tell kids about shooting stories for the news and storytelling through video.