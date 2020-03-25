Pine Haven shelter seeks food donations, operating with two week supply left

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A homeless shelter in Beckley needs your help to keep their operations running smoothly.    

Pine Haven Shelter operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Assistant Director, Lisa Tyler, told 59 News they have about two weeks of uninterrupted meals left to feed those who walk through their doors, and they are looking for donations. 

“Big cans of food would help, the large industrial cans,” Tyler said. “Monetary donations would help us at this point too.”

Tyler added due to COVID-19 concerns, if you would like to drop off a donation, call and let them know first. They can be reached at (304) 255-9148.

