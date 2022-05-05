PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – It may seem ironic, but Friday, May 6, 2022, is Pineville’s second ‘First Friday’.

Pineville’s relatively new event populates Main street on the first Friday of every month, which is where it got the name.

The Town of Pineville developed its own ‘First Fridays’ as a way to celebrate local businesses.

On the first Friday of the month for the summer months, the town will have businesses open late for people to shop, food trucks available for people to eat, and even games, events, and inflatables for the kids.

Mike Kodak, the Mayor of Pineville said it is intended to bring more activity to such a small town.

“It’s just something to bring a warm feeling to our small main street in our little hometown,” said Kodak.