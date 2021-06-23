Pioneer Community Bank wins Toys for Tots Battle of the Banks competition

BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — A bank in our backyard was recognized for its efforts to give back to the community.

In a time when it was needed most, Pioneer Community Bank worked to provide for underprivileged families. In partnership with Toys for Tots, the Pioneer Community Bank in Beckley raised money during the holiday season to buy toys for kids whose parents could not afford them.

As part of a yearly competition called ‘Battle of the Banks,’ Toys for Tots gives a trophy to the bank in the area who raised the most money. Thanks to the $2,800 they raised last winter, Pioneer Community Bank earned the trophy for the first time.

“It’s in our name, Pioneer Community Bank, that’s our goal, it’s why we opened the Beckley location, to give back to the community,” said Jason Shuff, the Market Leader Assistant Vice President at PCB Beckley.

Shuff said they plan to raise even more this year in order to reclaim the trophy.