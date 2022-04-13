RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier Dairy is under contract with the city of Rainelle and the Greenbrier County Public Service District for a special dairy waste management system.

However, when the system stopped working and the pipes filled up with whey, dairy waste started to seep through the ground and into nearby houses.

Now, some folks in Rainelle are left with basements flooded with spoiled, curdled milk, and damage to their property.

“Something stopped up there about a month ago,” homeowner Darrell McClung told 59News. “It’s flooded my brother’s house next door, he’s still got water 2 foot deep in there. I had 2 feet in my house and I got a sump pump and pumped it out, but it ruined my hot water tank.”

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture, which represents dairy product manufacturers, said the issue was an accident and Greenbrier Dairy is not at fault for the issues in the pipes. They also said the problems in the pipes are now resolved and there should be no further issues.

“They have worked with the local Public Service District to set up a way for them to properly dispose of (their waste.) Upon inspection of that blockage that had been coming from their whey that’s being disposed of, they realized there wasn’t a proper connection. S they contacted the PSD and the proper authorities to let them know that was going on. So now they have corrected that issue,” said Crescent Gallagher, the Director of Communications for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

They now say it is up to the homeowners and insurance companies to work out how much they are owed for the damages.

McClung estimated he suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage to his house and other property, but he said the biggest issue he’s faced has been the damage to his hot water heater.

“I ain’t had a hot water tank in a month, so I’ve got to go to my girlfriend’s or my son’s to take a shower. And you can’t wash dishes or nothing so I’ve been eating out twice, three times as much, because you don’t want dishes because of the cold water,” said McClung.