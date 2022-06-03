BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Airport welcomed special guests on Friday, June 3, 2022, with donations.

The Smokehouse Pilots Club out of Leesburg, Virginia brought ten planes filled with clothing items and necessities to McDowell County residents. Helpers with the pilot club flew nearly an hour from the Commonwealth to help serve the county.

Russell Greene is one of the pilots and a McDowell County native. He said he is proud to come back to his hometown to give back.

“McDowell County is a place that a lot of people overlook where they should not overlook. McDowell County has a rich history, good people,” said Greene.

The donations arrived later in the day at the Powhatan Sacred Heart Catholic Church.