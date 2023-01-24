BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing homelessness. During this 24-hour period, volunteers and the local service agency staff will collect information on the homeless population in West Virginia counties including Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas County.

The Point-in-Time Count seeks to identify the number of homeless individuals and families in the county. Results from the count provide agencies in the area with vital information to be able to seek funding to provide services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The teams will meet with law enforcement, visit homeless encampments, soup kitchens, service providers, and hotels to conduct the count. For more information visit Beckley VA Medical Center’s Facebook.