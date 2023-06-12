BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Sharon Dempsey Pool located at New River Park have announced information that locals have been waiting to hear!

In a post shared on Facebook, it was announced the Sharon Dempsey Pool has an opening date after some speculation about whether the pool would open for the season, or not. The City of Beckley’s post states the Sharon Dempsey Pool at New River Park will open on June 13, 2023, at 11a.m.

The pool will operate from Tuesday through Saturday for the hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission prices were also announced: children ages 4-17 tickets are $4.50, adults $5.50, and seniors at $4.50. Combination pool and slide tickets can be purchased for children for $7, adults $8 and seniors $7.