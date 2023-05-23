BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you live in Raleigh County and a four-legged friend is part of your family – good news for you.

Starting June third, Beckley Veterinary Hospital is teaming up with the Raleigh County Assessors Office to give out vaccines to animals at a discounted price.

Assessor Pete Silowsky said its important to take care of your animals and to make sure they are registered in case they get lost.

That’s why the office decided to hold this event.

“People can get their dogs and cats rabies shot. We are also selling dog tags,” said Silowsky.

The dog tags are three dollars a piece. The clinic will be open from June 3rd until June 10th around the county.

For the complete schedule, follow the link to the Raleigh County Assessors Office website.