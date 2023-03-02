BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Current and former students in Raleigh County have their chance to paint “a piece of history.”

The new Stratton Elementary School in Beckley’s Ward Five will have its own mural, painted by Stratton alumni and others.

Pottery Place at Galleria Plaza hosts the community painting project. On Wednesday, March first. The studio manager reported the store had hundreds of glazed tiles for the new mural, with more tiles coming.

“We love to get out in the community and do events, and I think the people and the kids we went to the school who painted, everyone’s having a great time,” said Danielle Harper, the studio manager. “They’re really excited to see the mural put together and have a piece of themselves in the history of the school.”

The $20 million school construction project is nearing completion.