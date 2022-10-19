GHENT, WV (WVNS) – If you feel lucky you might be in for a major windfall because the Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Powerball drawing is over half a billion dollars.

The six numbers that could win you $508 million will be drawn at 11 o’clock on Wednesday night.

One local player said if he wins, he’s moving to Hawaii and buying himself some new cars.

“I’d leave West Virginia and buy me a big old mansion and put a big wire fence around it,” said Powerball Player Randy Cadle. “And I’d buy me a bunch of new cars. Probably a new Corvette and get me a new truck.”

The grand prize winner can choose to either take a smaller lump sum payment upfront, or receive the full 508 million dollars over the next three decades in a yearly payment.