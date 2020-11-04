Precincts find new ways to keep voters safe

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — During what is considered one of the most unique elections in recent years, those working in polling places had to come up with new ways to have people to cast their votes.

Early ballots, increased absentee ballots, and increased social distancing practices were put in place at precincts. In Mercer County, those working at polling sites were implementing improvements to the process up until November 3. 2020.

“That gives us something to work towards and improve upon, and that is part of the election business we try and improve upon our business, but all in all things are going pretty good,” said Verlin Moye, Mercer County Clerk.

In Mercer County, polling places allowed voters who thought they may be infected to drive up and go through curbside voting to stay safe.