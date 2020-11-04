Previewing the Delegates for the 27th District

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — In the House of Delegates race in District 27, the republican candidates swept the board.

Joe Ellington, Marty Gearhardt, and Doug Smith are projected to claim the three delegate seats.

Ellington and Gearhardt are familiar with the position, as Ellington is the incumbent. Gearhardt held the position once before, and it looks like he will reclaim his seat.

The three delegates said they are excited to get to work.

“Everybody came together as a team, and that is something that I enjoyed in the military too, is that we were all a team, and just to see everyone come together and help eachother out,” said potential incoming candidate Doug Smith.

“Everything has gone pretty good so far for us, we have a lot of plans later on, we already have a lot of plans later on,” said Joe Ellington.

The three delegates said they are quite familiar with each other and they say they hope their chemistry will become useful in the future.