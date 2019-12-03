Closings
Prince William County considers 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolution

MANASSAS, VA (AP) — A northern Virginia county will consider whether it wants to join other jurisdictions and declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

Corey Stewart, the outgoing Republican chairman of Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors, will introduce a resolution at Tuesday’s board meeting to declare the county a sanctuary.

Stewart told WRC-TV in Washington his resolution would direct county police not to enforce any new gun laws passed by the General Assembly in Richmond. Last month’s elections put the legislature under Democratic control, and lawmakers say gun-safety legislation will be part of their agenda.

Democrat Ann Wheeler, who takes over for Stewart next month, said the Democratic majority on the new board will overturn any sanctuary legislation passed by the outgoing board.

Similar resolutions have been passed in other parts of Virginia.

