Princeton City Hall adding unique new feature

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton City Hall will soon be buzzing with excitement.

Princeton City Hall, located at 800 Bee Street, is undergoing construction. City Manager Mike Webb said the construction plans include a space for beekeeping. He said having honey bees will be a unique opportunity for the community.

“Honey bees are a growing thing, for one thing, and on top of that it’s interesting. It especially gets younger groups involved, 4H groups, boy scouts, you name it. It gets them involved with the agricultural side of communities. This is a big step with honey bees and the development of honey. Again, there’s a lot of business with that,” Webb said.

Right now, crews are currently on phase two of construction for the city hall building.

