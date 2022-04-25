PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A busy street in Princeton receives a much-needed upgrade.

City hall seeks sealed bids for the furnishing of all materials and labor for the drainage improvement project on Rogers Street. The money to pay for the project came from the American Rescue Plan.

Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said the works to fix stormwater issues.

“After heavy rains, some businesses would have to shut their doors during that time and traffic would have to be diverted around Thorn Street and other locations sending them away from the businesses that are along Rogers Street and down into Stafford,” said Webb.

The project is set take about four to five months to complete. Webb said any company looking to place a bid, should contact the E.L. Robinson Engineering Company.