Princeton Fire Department accepting applications for firefighters

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — First responders need assistance now more than ever. With all hands on deck during the pandemic, the Princeton Fire Department is accepting applications for new firefighters.

Applications can be picked up during the week at 100 Court Street from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Lt. Rick Shagoury said those applying need to be ready for anything.

“We do everything w can to help the city and the citizens of it, so if you have that desire this is the place to be,” Shagoury explained.

The Princeton Fire Department is accepting applications until the end of the day on October 16, 2020. Those who apply will take a written test on October 17, and will also have take a physical test.