Princeton Health Care Center Medical Director shares his story after long battle with COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — In July 2020, the Medical Director of Princeton Health Care Center tested positive for COVID-19. After a long fight, he is now at home and recovering.

Dr. Charles Mirabile will turn 71 in December. He is diabetic and suffers from coronary artery disease. Despite his preexisting conditions, Dr. Mirabile said he never considered taking a leave of absence from the nursing center when COVID-19 arrived.

“But I never dwelled on that fact, I knew that I had a facility of vunerable people who needed to be taken care of,” said Dr. Mirabile.

Dr. Mirabile said he developed a passion for elderly care from the moment he entered medical school. He said he spent the majority of his 40 year career trying to change the environment and perception of nursing centers.

“How bad things are in a nursing home, and I just you know personally wanted to see that be different,” said Dr. Mirabile.

His wife, Cathy, spent many years working as a nurse and helping her husband and his practice. She said she knew the health care center would take every necessary precaution to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. Cathy said her pride for her husband’s passion outweighed any concerns she had.

“His job has always come first, and taking care of those residents has always come first,” said Cathy.

Dr. Mirabile tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29, 2020. He said when he was first diagnosed he felt fine, then the symptoms hit him all at once. He was admitted to the emergency room in Princeton Community Hospital two days later.

“That was the last thing I remember until I woke up in the select care long term care acute hospital in Charleston,” said Dr. Mirabile.



When asked how much time had passed after he woke up, Dr. Mirabile said “about six weeks.”

Dr. Mirabile said when he finally woke up and regained consciousness, he often thought about his wife and home. He was finally able to return home on Oct. 15, 2020, but he said the fight is far from over.

“Now I am walking, I’ve had home health here in terms of nursing, physical therapy and occupational therapy and I am getting back on my feet again,” said Dr. Mirabile.

He said he is begging people to take the coronavirus seriously. Dr. Mirabile said following all safety guidelines could save someone from enduring what he went through.

“I nearly died from this and unfortunately there are a lot of people who have died from this,” said Dr. Mirabile.

Dr. Mirabile said he considered retirement in January 2020. When asked if his answer would have been different if he knew what would happen in the last six months, he simply said “no.” Now that he is on the other side, he said he will retire and finally get the chance to rest.