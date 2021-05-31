Princeton hosts new Memorial Day celebration

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — Princeton hosted a new Memorial Day celebration.

Community members and veterans gathered at Dick Copeland Town Square on Mercer Street for food, entertainment, and a chance to enjoy the weather and observe the holiday.

The event was put on by the Princeton Renaissance Theater and Always Free Honor Flight. The honor flight organization takes veterans to Washington D.C. for free. They were not able to take those trips during the pandemic, so they wanted to make up for it by planning an event in the area.

Those with the theatre were excited for the partnership and to give back to the community in a meaningful way.

“At Princeton Renaissance Theatre, we want people to know that that space is going to be for the community here and this event goes right along with that,” said Karin Prescott, the Development Director for Community Connections and Renaissance Theatre.

Prescott said the theatre is already planning more events both indoor and outdoor. As for the honor flight, they are looking to start taking veterans on trips to the nation’s capitol again next year.