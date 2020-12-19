Princeton Tiger signs on to play college football

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton Tiger makes a commitment to further his career in football.

Josiah Honaker verbally committed to Morgan State University in July. On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 he signed his letter of intent to play for the Bears.

Honaker said not only is he grateful to get the opportunity, but he is thankful he was able to have a senior season in the first place.

“This season, just the way it was bouncing back and forth, and since we actually got to have it, it was probably the best season of my whole life,” said Honaker.

Head coach Chris Pedigo said because of how hard his team worked during this tumultuous season, he believes other seniors will soon take the next steps in their careers as well.

“I think you are going to see three young men sign and play in college because we were able to play and have a season, so that’s the reason for a season right there,” said Pedigo.

The two said they will always be proud of their accomplishments this past season, and they both said they are optimistic about the future of this program.