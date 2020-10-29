Race for Mercer County Sheriff heating up

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With the election just days away, the race for Mercer County Sheriff is heating up.

Theodore “Teddy” White is running against incumbent sheriff, Tommy Bailey. White said he is running as an independent and his name is new on the ballot.

“You cannot prevent someone from getting on drugs that’s already addicted and we are playing catch up, and we are fighting a game we cannot win and our only hope is prevention” said White.

Bailey said he plans to continue cracking down on the drug crisis in the county.

“We need to continue to work with the drug task force, step up our efforts in that area. And the domestic violence, and work on getting some more children safe,” Bailey explained.

Both candidates also agreed on the need for more deputies in the department.