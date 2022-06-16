FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — For those who love to take part in the great outdoors our area offers, there is an event in Fayette County on Saturday, June 18, 2022, where you can truly become one with nature. Runners will gather at the starting line at ACE Adventure Resort for the annual Gritty Chix Mud run.

The first wave takes off at 11 a.m., with the following waves running until 3 p.m. The race is open to runners of all skill sets. It offers both a 5k and a moxie mile.

Money raised during the event goes towards the Oak Hill high school and middle school athletic departments.

While the name suggests it is a race just for women, organizers welcome anyone who wants to run.

“There is no pressure in this at all, what we want is for people to come out. It was definitely geared to women but we definitely like the dirty dudes to come out as well. It is family-friendly, it is empowering. It is just a really good time,” said Jenny Varuska, a special events coordinator with ACE.

Along with the run, there is live music, the water park is open as is the Lost Paddle.