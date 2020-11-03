Railroad crossing repairs to close Paint Creek Road

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — People who use Paint Creek Road in Fayette County should be aware of a traffic pattern change. Norfolk Southern will be performing maintenance and repair work on the railroad crossing between the Mossy exit and the Pax exit. The crossing number with the Department of Transportation is 482239S.

The work is expected to begin on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 7 a.m. It will wrap up at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. As always, the closure could be extended due to equipment or weather related issues.

Drivers who use Paint Creek Road in that area are advised to plan for delays. Travelers should plan to have an alternate route to their destinations.