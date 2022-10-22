HINTON, WV (WVNS)– For more than fifty years, Hinton Railroad Days never missed a stop, but due to the pandemic, it went off of the rails and put a damper on the heart of the community.

In 2022, dozens of new and old vendors lined Temple Street as thousands of people came out over the course of the four-day event.

Lee Ann Goins, co-owner of Hinton Outfitters, grew up in the city and spoke about what the event means to her.

“It’s very special, it’s special to the whole community,” said Goins. “We have been without it for a few years now and so as a new business, it was our first opportunity to participate in Railroad Days and we have been amazed at the turnout. It has been just wonderful and the reception that we have been given here has just been great.”

Many people beyond the vendors are happy the event is back on track.

Bobby Cox, director of the Hinton Railroad Museum, spoke about what makes Railroad Days special for so many visitors.

“I’m just happy that it’s back because like I said, its a place that, the simple fact is, people come here and they reminisce of the old days,” said Cox. “We have family reunions. They kind of combine them with a trip here and they have those alongside this four-day event.”

After the long absence, the city of Hinton added some new aspects to Railroad Days, most notably, a kids’ zone with a rock climbing wall and a second stage for entertainment.

Railroad Days will continue for its fourth and final day on Sunday, October 23rd, 2022.