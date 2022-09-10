BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raindrops fell on the Kids’ Classic Festival Parade and Fair on Saturday, September 10, 2022, but vendors, community organizations, and the kids continued the celebration under umbrellas.

Food trucks sold barbecue, cheesecake treats, Sno-cones, and funnel cake, and kids lined up to watch the parade.

Amaiah Richardson said her favorite float was the West Virginia University-Institute of Technology float.

“I’m just a big fan of basketball and stuff, especially girls’ basketball because girls can do anything boys can do,” said Richardson.

Ava Pannell said her favorite part of the festival was a Sno-Cone truck, where she bought grape ice.

One booth offered balloon animals, which was a hit with Tailyn Breckenridge.

“They twisted it like this, and this, and this, and this, and this,” Tailyn said, demonstrating.

Musicians performed, and the Kids’ Classic Festival pageant winners attended the street fair.

Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield, who organizes the festival each year, said the soggy weather caused a few cancellations but did not harm the celebration.

“The parade went through,” she said. “We lost some bands, but we made the most of it, and I think a lot of folks have come out and had a good time.

“The tents are covering people, and they’re underneath the (United Bank parking garage), and, you know, they’re just playing in the rain,” said Moorefield.