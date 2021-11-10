Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week 11 – Bryson Pinardo

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — When their backs are against the wall and everything is on the line, the best players find a way to put the game into their hands and succeed. Which is exactly what the Rainelle Medical center player of the week did in the final game of the regular season.

With one half of football left in the regular season, the Shady Spring Tigers were down 20 to 7 against the PikeView Panthers. As their playoff chances dwindled Junior running back Bryson Pinardo rose up to the occasion. A career-best 147 yards and three touchdowns propelled the Tigers to a 40 to 26 win, clinching a spot in the playoffs for Shady Spring.

But for Pinardo, it was not his performance he was excited about, but the way the team rallied together in the last month of the season.

“We finally look like a team instead of an individual couple people shining and to me, that’s awesome because team is big for us, and that’s the only way you can win is if you have all eleven guys doing their jobs,” said Pinardo.

Number 15 Shady Spring does not have to travel too far to take on number two Independence in a Raleigh County rivalry matchup on Friday, November 12, 2021.