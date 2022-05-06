BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Housing authority hopes to repair its relationship with the community after an embezzlement scandal.

The group hopes as they unveil a new building, it will symbolize the start of a new era for the organization. For most of the last two years, the Housing Authority was under investigation after failing an inspection that led to the replacement of many people in leadership roles.

Now, the new board members and employees hope to regain the trust of the community.

“When we lost our executive director and our accountants, we had no leadership at that time. And the board itself were all new. So it was really a new start, and finding out we had all these issues that we had to get taken care of, we had to take drastic measures. And that was reaching out and asking for help,” said Ron Hedrick, the chairman of the RCHA

Hedrick said a lot of that help has come from working with other housing authorities to establish better practices. The RCHA works with the housing authorities in Beckley and Charleston, with executive directors from both cities helping the RCHA through their transitional period.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said he has full faith in the new leadership at RCHA to lead the organization into the future.

“If you look at the board members who I’m very familiar with, each of them are unquestionably ethical, honest, hard working business people, so if they can’t get it done, and I’m sure they can, but if they can’t get it done nobody can,” said Mayor Rappold.

Hedrick said the new leadership of the housing authority hopes they can put the struggles of the past few years behind them.

“The last few years I don’t think we’ve done a very good job of letting people know who we are, mainly because when you’re in troubled status, you want to hide. So we’re coming out of that, we’re in a new start, in a new building, and we’re going to hit the ground running,” said Hedrick.

The new building is located at 2955 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.