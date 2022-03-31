BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Three Raleigh County Parks are in line for a major facelift.

The Raleigh County Parks and Rec department began raising money for playground renovation projects at Fitzpatrick Park, Dry Hill Prosperity Park, and the Lake Stephens overlook.

The parks department aims to raise at least $800,000 for new playgrounds that will place an emphasis on inclusion and help teach kids about energy.

“These playgrounds are unique playgrounds, there’s nothing like that anywhere in this area. And they have special features for kids that are handicapped or adults that are handicapped, or other disabilities,” said Molly Williams, the Executive Director for Raleigh County Parks and Recreation.

“As well as there’s an energy piece on each playground whereas the kids and adults play they’ll produce energy and it will play music and light up,” Williams added.

Williams said she feels it’s important for kids in Raleigh County to learn about the importance of energy at a young age given the history of West Virginia coal powering the nation.