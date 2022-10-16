DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County 4H Camp held its second annual Fall Festival in Raleigh County

Families came out and got to enjoy arts and crafts, festival games, and even a haunted hallway. Kids looking for some sweet treats had plenty to choose from, including funnel cake and popcorn.

Barbie Little, the 4H youth development agent for Raleigh County, spoke about how the festival helps the community.

“Our crafts aren’t anything super fancy, our carnival games are, a lot of them, homemade,” said Little. “its just a day of camaraderie. We do some giving of some snacks and then we have some concessions for sale. But its just a way for the community to come together and learn about 4H if they want to ask some questions or just be in our facility.”