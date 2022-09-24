BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The streets of Beckley are a bit cleaner due to the efforts of one local organization.

Raleigh County Adult Education spent several hours picking up trash along Harper Road as part of the group’s Adopt a Highway initiative.

Raleigh and Summers County first partnered with Adopt A-Highway back in 2021 to clean more than 850 pounds of trash.

Starting in 2022, the rest of the state’s Adult Education programs adopted a highway with the goal of clearing 1000 pounds of trash.

Tammy Toney, the lead instructor at Raleigh County Adult Learning Center, spoke about the impact the clean-up efforts could have on the community.

“We all live in the community and travel Harper Road so of course in between the cleanups, you’ll see trash, it’s just a little aggravating. You know, you’re just so motivated because you want to continue to clean it up cause now it has our sign so we’re really proud about that so we want it to look really nice for the community,” said Toney.

West Virginia Adult Education challenges other businesses and schools to get involved with their communities and Adopt A-Highway to ensure a healthier, cleaner Mountain State.