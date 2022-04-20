BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Changes from Charleston are on the way to the Raleigh County Assessor’s Office that will affect operating hours.



On Monday, April 25, 2022, all County Assessor’s Offices are closed. The Personal Property office in the Raleigh County Courthouse is closed on Friday, April 29, 2022.

County Assessor Linda Sumner said the closures are to accommodate a state-mandated computer system upgrade and training.

Sumner said their satellite office in Glen Daniels will not be affected by the closers and will operate on their regular schedule. The upgraded system rolled out to all 55 West Virginia counties in stages, Raleigh County is next in line. Sumner said the upgrade will help her office continue to help the citizens of her county with ease and accuracy.

The Assessors’ office’s at the Raleigh County Courthouse will also be closed each day the week of April 25-29 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.