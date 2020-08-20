Raleigh County BOE deploys iPads to students

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Board of Education continues to hand out iPads to students.

Parents were able to pick up iPads at Shady Spring Middle and Daniels Elementary on Wednesdau, August 19, 2020. Each iPad was cleaned by a faculty members. Apps like Schoology and Notability were also installed for students.

Rachel Pauley is the Director of Technology for Raleigh County Schools. She said she wanted to make sure students get these devices early so they can be ready for whatever type of school year they may encounter.

“Parents are able to come in and pick up their devices. We have our guys cleaning the devices and having them set ready for the students to be able to take home. So whatever comes our way, we will be ready by September the 8th,” said Pauley.

If you have not picked up an iPad for your child yet, it is not too late. Pauley said when the first wave of deployment ends on September 1, they will decide a date for the second round.

The Raleigh County Board of Education will be at Shady Spring High School and Ghent elementary on August 20 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.