Raleigh County BOE evaluates COVID-19 plans, procedures going into winter break

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In the summer, board of education members all across the region were tasked with figuring out how to have a school year during a pandemic. With schools fully remote across the state this week, administrators have the chance to evaluate the plans and procedures in their counties.

Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 was the first day Raleigh County schools were fully remote. Superintendent David Price said they are now taking the opportunity to evaluate the last semester while planning for the next. He said they are looking into a number of factors as they plan for the rest of the year.

“We’ve been looking at the data of course with the health department and examining the infection rate, and the surges going on in the state and how it has impacted our schools,” Price said.

Price said he is very proud of the work he and his fellow administrators have done to keep kids going to school.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to do that, but the remote, we know there were a few hiccups out there,” said Price.

While there were a few complications, Price said from the reports he received, students were happy to see classmates they had not seen all year. He said while it might not happen soon, it is still their goal to get students back to school five days a week, starting with elementary schools.

“We think that possibly that would be the first place we would be able to get back full and our goal has been since the beginning to phase it in, and get elementary back and then get middle and high so you know a lot of factors play in to that,” said Price.

But for right now, Price said the plan is to return to the blended model of education until the end of the semester. While a lot can change before the second semester begins on Jan. 25, Price said he is ready for whatever may come.

“Hopefully, back in school five days a week, that’s what we hope second semester looks like, but we have a plan that we developed early on we will stick to the plan and see what the data allows us to do,” said Price.

For parents looking to opt out of fully online education for the second semester, the deadline to do so is Dec. 18, 2020.