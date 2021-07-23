Raleigh County Commission approves hiring two deputies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Commission held a special meeting Friday, July 23, 2021 to hire more law enforcement officers.

The commission voted unanimously to hire two new deputies for the Sheriff’s Department. Nathan Traybor and Brandon Toler began their first day on the job Friday.

Commissioner Greg Duckworth said the county is always looking for new recruits.

“The search is always on for good people and the sheriff brought us two very qualified, very good guys and we were able to get them hired today, so they’re on the job this afternoon,” said Duckworth.

The new hires will now go through the academy and training.