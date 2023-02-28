BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – More than $5 Million is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for three Head Start programs in West Virginia, including Raleigh County.

Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $5,815,859 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for three Head Start programs in West Virginia.

Raleigh County Community Action Association is among the three organizations receiving funding.

Head Start supports educational growth from birth to age 5 through services that strengthen early learning and emotional development, health and safety and family well-being.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start provides children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing in these three programs to support our students across the Mountain State. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children.” Senator Joe Manchin,

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The individual awards for each head start program are listed below.