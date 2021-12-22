Raleigh County Courthouse working to restore heat to first floor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Going to work was pretty chilly for some workers at the Raleigh County courthouse lately.

For the past few weeks, employees were without heat throughout the first floor of the building.

This is not the first issue the building has had with its air conditioning unit, as the building went without a/c for a few months during the summer. Now both the assessors and clerks’ offices in the county courthouse are under repair.

Administrators with the courthouse supplied space heaters to those who needed them. However, they say supply chain blockages have made getting parts very difficult.

“Supply issues we have had this year we are looking to order some extra parts and keep some parts on hand so we can address these problems and get these problems fixed faster in the future,” said Billy Michael, assistant administrator for the Raleigh County Commission.

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, workers restored heat to half of the first floor. They are still waiting to get a part to bring back heat to the rest of the area.