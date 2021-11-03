Raleigh County Delegate sets his sights on State Senate

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After representing Southern West Virginia for four terms, Republican delegate Mick Bates now has his sights set on a different arena of public service.

Bates announced his decision to run for the newly laid out ninth State Senatorial District seat Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Bates said the decision lines up with the original promises he made when he first campaigned, which were to work hard, to put Raleigh county back together again and to serve for only eight years.

The district now covers Raleigh and Wyoming Counties, and parts of Fayette County replacing McDowell. Bates said he is very invested in the new area the seat covers

“We have strong economic ties in Raleigh county to the southern part of Fayette county. I have strong economic ties to Wyoming county. I drove up from Wyoming county to do this interview I am driving right back as soon as we are done,” said Delegate Bates (R).

For the seat he currently holds, Bates said it was always his goal to reshape the 30th district for the next person in line.