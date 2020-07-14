Raleigh County employee tests positive for COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Raleigh County Chief Deputy Clerk, Cecilia Chapman, confirmed the person began quarantine on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Two days later, the test results of the employee, who was not identified, came back positive. Since then, those who work closely with the employee are also quarantining at home. It is unknown whether the employee contracted COVID-19 from travel or community transmission.

As of July 14, Chapman said no other employees developed any COVID-19 related symptoms and are in constant communication with Raleigh County Health Department. Deep cleaning was completed at the courthouse to ensure all surfaces in effected office were thoroughly sanitized.